Fusible Market Capitalization Tops $221,641.73 (FUSII)

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 1st. One Fusible coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusible has a market capitalization of $221,641.73 and approximately $328.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fusible has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00046663 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00104314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00136151 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,448.28 or 0.99854426 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.42 or 0.00827352 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002529 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Fusible

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Fusible Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using US dollars.

