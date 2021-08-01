Fusion Price Tops $0.41 on Major Exchanges (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 1st. Fusion has a market cap of $28.27 million and approximately $788,454.00 worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fusion has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. One Fusion coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000989 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,104.85 or 0.99561414 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001989 BTC.

About Fusion

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 69,257,329 coins. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

