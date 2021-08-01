FYDcoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $239.00 (FYD)

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. In the last week, FYDcoin has traded up 56.4% against the US dollar. One FYDcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. FYDcoin has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $239.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FYDcoin alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000869 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000062 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000038 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 331% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC.

FYDcoin Coin Profile

FYDcoin (FYD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 579,322,566 coins and its circulating supply is 551,036,039 coins. FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com . FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FYDcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FYDcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FYDcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FYDcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.