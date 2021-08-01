Fyooz Achieves Market Cap of $1.28 Million (FYZ)

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Fyooz has a market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $144,618.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fyooz coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000478 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Fyooz has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fyooz alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00056768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00014658 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $332.08 or 0.00800785 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005176 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00039860 BTC.

Fyooz Coin Profile

Fyooz (FYZ) is a coin. It was first traded on February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. Fyooz’s official website is www.fyooz.io . Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Buying and Selling Fyooz

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fyooz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fyooz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fyooz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fyooz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.