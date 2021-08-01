Galactrum Price Tops $0.0037 on Major Exchanges (ORE)

Galactrum (CURRENCY:ORE) traded 344.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Galactrum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Galactrum has traded 976% higher against the dollar. Galactrum has a total market capitalization of $18,984.07 and $9.00 worth of Galactrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,188.20 or 1.00046800 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00031309 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $408.71 or 0.00992766 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.50 or 0.00380148 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.66 or 0.00409672 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005784 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00069887 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Galactrum Profile

Galactrum (CRYPTO:ORE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theLyra2RE hashing algorithm. Galactrum’s total supply is 5,844,807 coins and its circulating supply is 5,124,807 coins. Galactrum’s official website is galactrum.org . The Reddit community for Galactrum is https://reddit.com/r/Galactrum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Galactrum’s official Twitter account is @galactrum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Galactrum is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2v2 (ASIC-resistant) algorithm. It features a network of masternodes, coin mixing and transaction locking. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Galactrum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galactrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Galactrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Galactrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

