Game.com Price Hits $0.0049 (GTC)

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Game.com coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Game.com has a market cap of $3.74 million and approximately $162,720.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Game.com has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Game.com alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00055682 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00014611 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $322.98 or 0.00787640 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005310 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00039741 BTC.

About Game.com

Game.com (GTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 coins. Game.com’s official message board is medium.com/@Game.com . Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert . Game.com’s official website is game.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Game.com

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Game.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Game.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Game.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Game.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.