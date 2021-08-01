GameCredits (GAME) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $16.74 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.83 or 0.00354319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007588 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000664 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About GameCredits

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 151,822,724 coins. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

