GAMEE Price Hits $0.17 (GMEE)

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. GAMEE has a market cap of $8.41 million and approximately $594,690.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAMEE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000406 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GAMEE has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00047338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00103126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00139349 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,186.82 or 1.00439869 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.98 or 0.00829097 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002543 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GAMEE

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,460,328 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

Buying and Selling GAMEE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

