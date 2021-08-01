Gameswap Trading Down 27.4% This Week (GSWAP)

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded down 17% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Gameswap has traded down 27.4% against the US dollar. Gameswap has a total market capitalization of $6.46 million and approximately $334,375.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gameswap coin can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001450 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00055423 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002632 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014631 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $317.83 or 0.00799662 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00090950 BTC.

Gameswap Coin Profile

Gameswap (GSWAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

