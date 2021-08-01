Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.85.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLPI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $47.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.83. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.92.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.25). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 22.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.68%.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,482,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,354,000 after acquiring an additional 277,119 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,852,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431,924 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,234,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,409,000 after acquiring an additional 335,135 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,901,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,864,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,959,000 after buying an additional 48,533 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

