Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,800 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the June 30th total of 131,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of GNENF stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. Ganfeng Lithium has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $23.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GNENF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ganfeng Lithium in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ganfeng Lithium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells lithium products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, rest of Asia, the European Union, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Others. The company has interests in the Mount Marion mine located in Australia; Cauchari-Olaroz project situated in Jujuy Province, Northwest Argentina; Mariana project located in the Andes Mountains in Salta Province, Argentina; Sonora project situated in Mexico; Pilbara Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in Western Australia; Ningdu Heyuan mine situated in Ningdu County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province; and Avalonia project located in Ireland.

