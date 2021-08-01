Gatechain Token Price Up 2.7% Over Last Week (GT)

Gatechain Token (CURRENCY:GT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. In the last week, Gatechain Token has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gatechain Token has a market cap of $45.63 million and approximately $20.82 million worth of Gatechain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gatechain Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00005303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00055517 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00014461 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.85 or 0.00794252 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00087545 BTC.

Gatechain Token Profile

Gatechain Token (CRYPTO:GT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2019. Gatechain Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,490,073 coins. The official message board for Gatechain Token is medium.com/@gatechain . The official website for Gatechain Token is gatechain.io . Gatechain Token’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

Gatechain Token Coin Trading

