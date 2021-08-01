GateToken (GT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $304.84 Million

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 1st. One GateToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.82 or 0.00009275 BTC on exchanges. GateToken has a market cap of $304.84 million and approximately $10.87 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded 28.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00056706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00014645 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $331.07 or 0.00803771 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005259 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00040072 BTC.

About GateToken

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,793,739 coins. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

GateToken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

