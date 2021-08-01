GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.11. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GCM Grosvenor.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.18 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on GCMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

GCM Grosvenor stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.96. The stock had a trading volume of 333,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,076. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.61. GCM Grosvenor has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 101,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,407 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,889,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,857 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 267.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 44,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

About GCM Grosvenor

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

