GCN Coin Trading 3.6% Lower This Week (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $67,679.44 and approximately $27.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.30 or 0.00353602 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007580 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000670 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000036 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.