Geeq (GEEQ) Market Cap Reaches $5.32 Million

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Geeq has a market cap of $5.32 million and $1.20 million worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Geeq has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Geeq coin can currently be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00057336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002665 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00014707 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.43 or 0.00798294 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005201 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00040119 BTC.

Geeq Profile

GEEQ is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,122,222 coins. The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

