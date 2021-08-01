Genaro Network Price Up 19% Over Last 7 Days (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last week, Genaro Network has traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar. One Genaro Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Genaro Network has a market capitalization of $4.24 million and $2.59 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00055517 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00014461 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.85 or 0.00794252 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00087545 BTC.

Genaro Network Profile

Genaro Network (CRYPTO:GNX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,721,061 coins. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network . The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Genaro Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genaro Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genaro Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

