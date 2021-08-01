Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 16,815 iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period.

ICVT opened at $100.00 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.04.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.