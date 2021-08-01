Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Booking by 15.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,199,000 after acquiring an additional 65,805 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $901,810,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Booking by 5.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 383,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,852,000 after acquiring an additional 19,552 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Booking by 2.4% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 317,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,941,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Booking by 24.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 241,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,148,000 after acquiring an additional 47,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,453.04.

Booking stock opened at $2,178.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,247.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,589.00 and a 12 month high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 35.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,243.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,239 shares of company stock worth $2,764,604. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

