Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,191 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,856 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $35,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

EPD opened at $22.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.41. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.11.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EPD. TD Securities began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.64.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

