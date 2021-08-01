Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KRE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,850,000 after buying an additional 2,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 932.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,063,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,993 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12,767.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,765,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,847 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $107,599,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $104,511,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $62.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $33.48 and a 1 year high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.