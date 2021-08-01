Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) by 7,333.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,166 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 4.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 2.1% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 1.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares stock opened at $92.99 on Friday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $88.26 and a fifty-two week high of $94.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.177 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.

