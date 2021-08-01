Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $52,548,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth about $46,839,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cousins Properties by 12.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,406,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,471,000 after purchasing an additional 733,176 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Cousins Properties by 19.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,375,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,685,000 after purchasing an additional 699,077 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cousins Properties by 10.3% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,998,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,704,000 after purchasing an additional 467,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUZ opened at $39.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $40.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 61.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.17.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 2.14%. Equities analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.60%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

