Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stake in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,649 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 425,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000.

Shares of BATS DFHY opened at $25.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.15.

