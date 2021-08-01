Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 329.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $851,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,238 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $581,188,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 195.3% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 868,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,736,000 after purchasing an additional 574,569 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,317,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $972,663,000 after purchasing an additional 420,498 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 570,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,241,000 after purchasing an additional 379,864 shares during the period. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,219.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.86.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $291.03 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $213.42 and a fifty-two week high of $293.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $278.79.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

