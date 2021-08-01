Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Invests $1.57 Million in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROUS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 767.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,413,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,491 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,868,000. Paracle Advisors LLC grew its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 495,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,685,000 after acquiring an additional 26,712 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 113,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 10,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 43,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ROUS opened at $40.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.17. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.63 and a 52 week high of $41.14.

