Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,708 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4,015.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.75. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $16.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $76,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,705.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Golub bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,068.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 160,666 shares of company stock worth $2,511,939 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

