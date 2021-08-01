Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MSOS opened at $35.64 on Friday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $55.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.25.

