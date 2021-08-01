Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 19.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 37.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,410,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,202,000 after buying an additional 385,598 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 8.9% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,416.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,654 shares of company stock valued at $788,551 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.56.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

