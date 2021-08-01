Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,238 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,601,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,893,000 after acquiring an additional 137,644 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,283,000 after acquiring an additional 472,691 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,550,000 after acquiring an additional 68,026 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,571,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,894,000 after acquiring an additional 61,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,759,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,393,000 after acquiring an additional 659,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $88.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.46.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.65.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,716,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,826. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.