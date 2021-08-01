Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 97,700 Shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 97,700 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Luna Innovations worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Luna Innovations by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Luna Innovations by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the period. 47.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LUNA stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.73. The stock has a market cap of $387.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 1.06.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

