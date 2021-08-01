Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Generac (NYSE:GNRC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GNRC. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.13.

Get Generac alerts:

GNRC stock opened at $419.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $390.69. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $151.50 and a fifty-two week high of $457.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at $7,359,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total transaction of $1,655,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,077,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,093 shares of company stock worth $12,149,690. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Generac by 8.9% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 1,042.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Generac in the second quarter worth $531,000. 89.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.