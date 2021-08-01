General Electric (NYSE:GE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.33 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric (NYSE:GE) will report sales of $19.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.73 billion to $19.86 billion. General Electric reported sales of $19.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year sales of $77.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $76.27 billion to $80.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $83.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.10 billion to $87.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow General Electric.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 11.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 760,463,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,984,884,000 after purchasing an additional 78,587,272 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,669,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,710,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,160 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $714,522,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 107.7% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 60,649,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $796,325,000 after purchasing an additional 31,449,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,105,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $513,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

GE opened at $12.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The company has a market cap of $113.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, August 2nd.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. General Electric’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Electric (GE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.