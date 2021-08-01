Genesis Shards (GS) Price Up 11.4% Over Last 7 Days

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. During the last week, Genesis Shards has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. Genesis Shards has a market cap of $1.62 million and $2.26 million worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00045475 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00102353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.47 or 0.00137034 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,698.48 or 0.99869410 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $331.08 or 0.00832900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Genesis Shards Coin Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Shards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

