Genesis Vision (GVT) Trading 3.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Genesis Vision coin can now be purchased for about $3.67 or 0.00009101 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $16.25 million and $453,040.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00056241 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00014645 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $323.00 or 0.00800782 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00087187 BTC.

Genesis Vision Coin Profile

Genesis Vision is a coin. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

