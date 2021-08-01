GenesisX Market Capitalization Reaches $66,465.97 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 1st. GenesisX has a total market cap of $66,465.97 and approximately $181.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GenesisX has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007984 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,770,142 coins. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

