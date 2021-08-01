Gentarium (GTM) Price Tops $0.0144 on Major Exchanges

Gentarium (CURRENCY:GTM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 1st. Gentarium has a market capitalization of $80,394.93 and approximately $24.00 worth of Gentarium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gentarium coin can now be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gentarium has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00046941 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00103073 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00136994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,248.36 or 1.00192931 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $343.17 or 0.00833574 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002552 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gentarium’s total supply is 5,580,733 coins. Gentarium’s official website is gtmcoin.io . Gentarium’s official Twitter account is @gentarium_GTM and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gentarium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gentarium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gentarium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

