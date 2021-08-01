GeoCoin Market Capitalization Tops $903,352.00 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 1st. One GeoCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000690 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $903,352.00 and approximately $62.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00055008 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.05 or 0.00352147 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,222.29 or 1.00075772 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007233 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00031390 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005837 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00069976 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.