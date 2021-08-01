GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Sold by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. decreased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,772 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth $100,862,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth about $101,113,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,811,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,528,000 after acquiring an additional 637,096 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 16,224.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 326,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 7.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,159,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,430,000 after purchasing an additional 206,506 shares during the period. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $34.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 1.32. GFL Environmental Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.19 and a twelve month high of $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.19.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

GFL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities increased their price target on GFL Environmental from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.94.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

