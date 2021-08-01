Ghost (GHOST) Price Reaches $0.62 on Exchanges

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded up 24.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. In the last week, Ghost has traded 29.9% higher against the dollar. Ghost has a total market capitalization of $10.49 million and approximately $128,650.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ghost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001552 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00054760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002614 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00014497 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.72 or 0.00793731 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00087220 BTC.

About Ghost

GHOST is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 16,992,582 coins. The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com . Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Ghost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

