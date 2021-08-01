Giant (GIC) Price Hits $0.0058 on Major Exchanges

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded up 97.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. During the last seven days, Giant has traded up 139.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Giant coin can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Giant has a market capitalization of $53,146.01 and $6.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00017432 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003532 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001582 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000127 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC.

About Giant

Giant (CRYPTO:GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,221,184 coins. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

