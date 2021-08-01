Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.17.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GIL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

GIL opened at $34.49 on Friday. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -246.36, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.39.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $589.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.43 million. Gildan Activewear had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 34.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 18,894.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

