Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,060,854,000 after buying an additional 13,539,799 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $767,548,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,718,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918,666 shares during the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,332,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,677,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $560,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.62.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.29. The company had a trading volume of 9,619,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,498,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.87. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $72.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 57.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

