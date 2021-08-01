Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the June 30th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 390.0 days.

Givaudan stock remained flat at $$4,850.00 during trading hours on Friday. Givaudan has a 12-month low of $3,724.04 and a 12-month high of $4,850.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4,534.99.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Givaudan presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

