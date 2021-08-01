Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.08% of Glacier Bancorp worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter worth $62,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 33.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $51.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.02. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.58% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

In other news, Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.55 per share, for a total transaction of $773,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

