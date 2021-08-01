GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Acquired by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 104.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,242 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 24,668 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,889,711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $709,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,163 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,021,985 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,515,000 after purchasing an additional 495,391 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,668,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,121 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,335,000 after purchasing an additional 193,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,891,292 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,190,000 after purchasing an additional 570,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.14. 3,636,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,686,796. The company has a market cap of $108.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.63. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $42.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.6367 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 69.46%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

