Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Short Interest Update

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the June 30th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AIQ opened at $30.43 on Friday. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $31.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,981 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned about 2.19% of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

