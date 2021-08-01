GlobalBoost-Y Reaches Market Capitalization of $752,955.04 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $752,955.04 and approximately $8,673.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 29.6% higher against the dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for about $0.0419 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,469.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,595.65 or 0.06259220 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $550.11 or 0.01326552 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.12 or 0.00352358 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00125977 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $243.38 or 0.00586884 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007186 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.37 or 0.00355382 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.41 or 0.00295187 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

