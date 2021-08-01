Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 307.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,051 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Globe Life by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.40.

GL stock opened at $93.11 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.39 and a 52-week high of $108.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.14.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $2,534,160.00. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.32, for a total value of $1,251,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 727,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,852,323.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,000 shares of company stock worth $16,972,490. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

