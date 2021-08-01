GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,240 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of GMS worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the first quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in GMS by 1,411.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GMS in the first quarter valued at $138,000. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in GMS by 133.3% in the first quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in GMS in the first quarter valued at $171,000. 98.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on GMS. Barclays raised their target price on GMS from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upgraded GMS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities raised their price target on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stephens upgraded GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 113,050 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.17 per share, with a total value of $4,993,418.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $163,527.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GMS stock opened at $49.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.65. GMS Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $50.62.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.04 million. GMS had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

